Man United goalkeeper forced to retire at 23

By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 8:05

Credit: Instagram

Man United goalkeeper Paul Woolston forced to retire at 23.

The club has confirmed that goalkeeper Paul Woolston has decided to retire. He has recently undergone two operations.

Speaking about the tough decision Woolston said: “To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now.

“I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to have gone on further but it has been an absolute honour to represent Manchester United during my time here.

“The support of my family, friends, team-mates, coaches, the medical staff and entire Manchester United academy has been phenomenal. Everyone has played a major part in my journey by keeping my spirits up, allowing me to reflect positively on my playing experiences and begin to look to the future.

“Right now, I am fully focused on the next stage of my career. I am ready to use all of my learnings, resilience, drive and determination to make a real success of my life.”

David de Gea commented on the sad retirement. He revealed: “Well, it’s always bad when someone has to retire at a young age,

“I’ve spoken with him, the other day, and said to him that the most important thing is life, more than football, in terms of a proper life.

“It was sad. I have been training with him, when he was fit, and it’s very sad news. I wish him all the best. He’s a great lad, a great goalkeeper and we all feel really sorry for him.

“I trained with him and he had a very good left foot, I remember, and it’s sad for him and for the club. But, as I said before, I was speaking with him and, first of all, it’s life and being in good conditions to have a good life.

“Of course, in life, sometimes problems happen and things happen. You have to keep looking forward, keep fighting and that is what life means. Like I say, I wish him all the best.”

We're all gutted for you, @PaulHW_ 💔 Everyone at the club wishes you all the very best for the future — once a Red, always a Red 🔴👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 23, 2022

