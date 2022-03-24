By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 9:00

Credit: Instagram

Manchester Airport boss warns passengers queues could continue for ‘weeks.’ Recently frustrated passengers missed flights and reportedly had to queue all the way out to the car park.

Issues have been so bad recently that TUI and easyJet issued advice to travellers using the airport.

According to the Manchester Evening News, travellers could expect queueing issues for the next few weeks. The airport is desperately trying to recruit new staff as international travel surges again.

The managing director of Manchester Airport Karen Smart revealed: “We want to apologise to all our customers who have experienced disruption over the last couple of weeks.

She went on to add: “We want to be clear with our customers that getting back to full strength is going to take time and there will unfortunately be periods over the next few weeks when it will take longer to get through the airport than it should.”

One member of staff told Manchester Evening News about the exhausting workload at the airport. The worker explained: “It’s very under-staffed at the moment, things are diabolical. The entire work environment is shocking. A lot of people were furloughed and made redundant.

“All the companies in the airport just got rid of far too many staff, everyone panicked during the pandemic. Now everything is picking up again, we can’t just get the staff back.”

They went on to add: “There’s a lot of staff threatening to leave and a lot that have already left. We’ve just lost loads of staff – had many hand in notices in the last two weeks.”

