More vital medicines from UK arrive in Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 12:37

More vital medicines from the UK arrive in Ukraine including antibiotics and insulin. The drugs will help people who are struggling to get access to medical treatment.

The UK government revealed on March 23, that a refrigerated truck carrying a staggering 175,000 doses of vital medication had safely made it to Ukraine. The UK had stepped up after Ukrainian officials had said that urgent supplies of medications including insulin were needed. Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine has caused turmoil with medical supply chains.

According to the UK government: “the donation includes antibiotics and insulin, as well as a muscle relaxant to support surgery.

“It was the first delivery of so-called cold chain medicines from the UK which require complex transportation and handling. The truck travelled more than 1,200 miles overland from a UK supply depot, via the Channel Tunnel, to Lviv in Ukraine.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid commented: “The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine is an atrocity and has caused misery to millions of people.

“The UK is doing everything it can to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine to ensure they are able to access the treatments they deserve and have the equipment they need to save lives.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Ukraine and we are working closely with the government to provide the best possible support.”

Liz Truss the Foreign Secretary stated: “Russia’s appalling war is causing untold and unnecessary human suffering.

“The UK stands with the people of Ukraine and continues to provide vital humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine and the region.”

According to Humanitarian Advisor Rachel Kessler more than “60 health facilities have been destroyed in the fighting.”

