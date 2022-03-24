By Fergal • 24 March 2022 • 11:21

Prince William

Prince William speaks of ‘abhorrent’ slave trade on royal tour during a landmark speech in Jamaica.

The Duke of Cambridge also expressed “profound sorrow” for slavery during a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King’s House.

He told guests at the formal banquet last night “it should never have happened” before reiterating the words of his father Prince Charles, The Sun reports.

Prince William, 39, also echoed the Prince of Wales’ words, who four months ago described the slave trade as a “stain on our history”.

William said last night: “Anniversaries are also a moment for reflection, particularly this week with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

“I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.

“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.

“While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude,” he said.

The Prince paid praise to the “spirit” of the Windrush Generation on the Royal Tour

“The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.

“It is this same spirit that spurred on the Windrush generation, who came to the United Kingdom to help rebuild after the Second World War.

“We are forever grateful for the immense contribution that this generation and their descendants have made to British life, which continues to enrich and improve our society.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed in Belize on Saturday, March 19, as part of a week-long tour in the Carribean, visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

The engagements to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee year, marking 70 years on the throne, have been marred by protests.

The Duke signed off his Jamaica address quoting Bob Marley´s words “One Love”.

