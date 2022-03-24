Puzzle Solutions Edition 1916

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 March 2022 • 12:58
deem, deems, deism, demise, dermis, dime, dims, emir, empire, epidermis, impede, impeder, impedes, meer, mere, midi, mire, mired, mires, miser, perm, perms, pismire, premise, premised, prim, prime, primed, primes, prism, remise, remised, rime, rimed, rimes, rims, seem, semi, simper, simpered. EPIDERMIS
1 Bled; 2 Dark; 3 Kiln; 4 Newt; 5 Tang; 6 Gold; 7 Dole; 8 Exit; 9 Tuba; 10 Also; 11 Ouzo; 12 Ouch; 13 Have; 14 Eros; 15 Stop; 16 Pier. EVERTON
1 Cramp; 2 The English Patient; 3 Chequers; 4 Jigsaw puzzles; 5 Pierce Brosnan; 6 Cowslip; 7 Clint Eastwood; 8 Dark Ages; 9 River Wye; 10 Bob Fitzsimmons.
Gust, Rust, Ruse, Rise, Wise, Wine, Wind
Across: 1 Dark secrets; 9 Hie; 10 Telegraph; 11 Catch; 13 Satanic; 14 Totter; 16 Ravage; 18 One-step; 19 Shelf; 20 Providing; 21 Die; 22 Get-together. Down: 2 Ace; 3 Ketch; 4 Enlist; 5 Regatta; 6 Train fare; 7 Shock troops; 8 Chickenfeed; 12 Title role; 15 Entwist; 17 Spying; 19 Sight; 21 Dye.
Across: 5 Sobs; 7 Consultant; 8 Yolk; 10 Byre; 12 Eke; 13 League; 16 Nacre; 18 Bus; 20 Spiv; 21 Rhea; 22 Gin; 24 Undue; 25 Endear; 26 Rug; 27 Bass; 29 Hobo; 33 Friendship; 34 Beef. Down: 1 Cob; 2 Espy; 3 Clue; 4 Val; 5 Sty; 6 Belle; 9 Feast; 10 Benign; 11 Jab; 13 Lemur; 14 Guru; 15 Ushers; 17 Avid; 19 Cargo; 23 Net; 25 Elope; 27 Bank; 28 So-so; 30 Off; 31 Win; 32 Pip.
Across: 1 Castaña, 5 Domes, 8 Sueño, 9 Encia, 10 Farmers, 11/19 Por qué, 12 Acero, 14 Taxes, 20 Galleta, 22 Prize, 23 Users, 24 Herir, 25 Enojado. Down: 1 Casado, 2 Shelf, 3 Ahorrar, 4 A veces, 5 Ducks, 6 Meat pie, 7 Suegra, 13 Cheaper, 15 A menudo, 16 Squash, 17 Sleeve, 18 Fresno, 20 Guiar, 21 Avena.
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.