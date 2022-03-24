Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1916

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 March 2022 • 12:58

WORD SQUARE

deem, deems, deism, demise, dermis, dime, dims, emir, empire, epidermis, impede, impeder, impedes, meer, mere, midi, mire, mired, mires, miser, perm, perms, pismire, premise, premised, prim, prime, primed, primes, prism, remise, remised, rime, rimed, rimes, rims, seem, semi, simper, simpered. EPIDERMIS

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bled; 2 Dark; 3 Kiln; 4 Newt; 5 Tang; 6 Gold; 7 Dole; 8 Exit; 9 Tuba; 10 Also; 11 Ouzo; 12 Ouch; 13 Have; 14 Eros; 15 Stop; 16 Pier. EVERTON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Cramp; 2 The English Patient; 3 Chequers; 4 Jigsaw puzzles; 5 Pierce Brosnan; 6 Cowslip; 7 Clint Eastwood; 8 Dark Ages; 9 River Wye; 10 Bob Fitzsimmons.


LADDER

Gust, Rust, Ruse, Rise, Wise, Wine, Wind

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Dark secrets; 9 Hie; 10 Telegraph; 11 Catch; 13 Satanic; 14 Totter; 16 Ravage; 18 One-step; 19 Shelf; 20 Providing; 21 Die; 22 Get-together. Down: 2 Ace; 3 Ketch; 4 Enlist; 5 Regatta; 6 Train fare; 7 Shock troops; 8 Chickenfeed; 12 Title role; 15 Entwist; 17 Spying; 19 Sight; 21 Dye.

QUICK

Across: 5 Sobs; 7 Consultant; 8 Yolk; 10 Byre; 12 Eke; 13 League; 16 Nacre; 18 Bus; 20 Spiv; 21 Rhea; 22 Gin; 24 Undue; 25 Endear; 26 Rug; 27 Bass; 29 Hobo; 33 Friendship; 34 Beef. Down: 1 Cob; 2 Espy; 3 Clue; 4 Val; 5 Sty; 6 Belle; 9 Feast; 10 Benign; 11 Jab; 13 Lemur; 14 Guru; 15 Ushers; 17 Avid; 19 Cargo; 23 Net; 25 Elope; 27 Bank; 28 So-so; 30 Off; 31 Win; 32 Pip.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Castaña, 5 Domes, 8 Sueño, 9 Encia, 10 Farmers, 11/19 Por qué, 12 Acero, 14 Taxes, 20 Galleta, 22 Prize, 23 Users, 24 Herir, 25 Enojado. Down: 1 Casado, 2 Shelf, 3 Ahorrar, 4 A veces, 5 Ducks, 6 Meat pie, 7 Suegra, 13 Cheaper, 15 A menudo, 16 Squash, 17 Sleeve, 18 Fresno, 20 Guiar, 21 Avena.

SUDOKU

EASY
Sudoku-Easy-1916
HARD
Sudoku-Hard-1916

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1916


GOGEN

GOGEN-1916

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1916

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1916

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1916

