Queen on Vogue front cover for first time to mark Platinum Jubilee

By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 11:43

Joel Rouse/ Ministry of Defence, OGL 3 , via Wikimedia Commons

Queen on Vogue front cover for the first time to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Vogue is set to pay a special tribute to the Queen.

For the first time in her reign, the Queen is set to appear on British Vogue’s cover. A special edition will be produced to celebrate the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee. In April, British Vogue will highlight the 95-year-old Monarch and her years on the throne.

The magazine will explore its unique relationship with the Queen across the years.

Edward Enninful British Vogue’s editor-in-chief previously commented: “When I received my OBE for services to diversity in fashion several years ago, I thought carefully about what the decision to accept it would mean.

“Ultimately, I saw an ancient institution that was setting about on a programme of change and if they had noticed and wanted to recognise my work as something worth spotlighting, given the fact my endeavours were all about spotlighting under-represented people too, then I felt comfortable – keen, even – to engage.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in June. To mark the occasion a Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held in London. The event will feature acts from across the UK and the Commonwealth.

It is expected that more than 5,000 people will be involved in the pageant. The event will feature theatre shows, street art, circus acts and music.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.