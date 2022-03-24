Rishi Sunak challenged over wife’s links to company with Moscow office

By Chris King • 24 March 2022 • 22:07

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak challenged over his wife’s links with a company that has an office in Moscow



British Chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared on Sky News today, Thursday, March 24. He faced questioning from presenter Jayne Secker about his wife’s involvement with an IT company called Infosys which has an office in Russia’s capital, Moscow.

Infosys was founded by Akshata Murthy‘s father, N.R. Narayana Murthy, the Indian billionaire, and she allegedly has shares in the company.

“I’m an elected politician and I’m here to talk to you about what I’m responsible for. My wife is not”, responded Mr Sunak. Pressed further by Ms Secker, the Chancellor was asked whether his family could in fact be benefitting from this company remaining open during the conflict, he replied, “No, I really don’t think that’s the case”.

“And as I said, the operations of all companies are up to them. We’ve put in place significant sanctions and all the companies that we’re responsible for are following those as they rightly should, sending a very strong message to Putin’s aggression”, he pointed out.

Mr Sunak added that Infosys’ response to sanctions had nothing to do with him, and that he had no idea about their policy as he had “nothing to do with that company”.

“Infosys supports and advocates for peace between Russia and Ukraine“, said an Infosys spokesperson. “Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises”.

Adding, “A key priority for Infosys in times of adversity is to continue extending support to the community. The company has committed $1m towards relief efforts for the victims of war from Ukraine”, as reported by news.sky.com.

