By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 11:00

South Korea reportedly fires back in response to North Korea missile tests. Credit: YouTube

South Korea has reportedly fired back in response to ‘tests of banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)’ by North Korea.

ON Thursday, March 24, reports suggest that South Korea has fired ‘ground, sea, air missiles’ in response to ‘tests of banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)’ by North Korea.

Several media reports have alleged that South Korea has test-fired several missiles, hours after North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missiles.

According to the South Korean military: “In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air,” at 4:25 p.m. in the Sea of Japan, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned Thursday’s launch, saying that North Korea had broken its promise to suspend ICBM launches and “clearly violated United Nations Security Council resolutions,” as reported by MSN.

North Korea’s test-fire of the banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), is reportedly the biggest missile test since 2017, according to BBC News.

Japan’s Coast Guard said North Korea’s missile tests landed 170km off north Japan.

Japan’s Vice Defence Minister Makoto Oniki said the projectiles fired by North Korea on March 24 appeared to be a new model of an intercontinental ballistic missile given it had reached an altitude of more than 6,000 km, according to the Mirror.

South Korean military has said the North Korean missile was fired from the Sunan area.

