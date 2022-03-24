Springtime Dangers for Dogs

By Euro Weekly News Media • 24 March 2022 • 10:36

Dogs enjoy nosing around.

Spring arrives and many plants bloom and the high season for mosquitoes, fleas and ticks returns. Just like people, pets can have indoor and outdoor allergies that are exacerbated by the spring weather. Pollen, grass, flowers and weeds can increase and allergy symptoms may appear. Plant spikes can penetrate natural openings such as ears and noses causing serious problems.

With the return to activity of fleas, ticks and mosquitoes, care must be taken with diseases transmitted by them such as Ehrlichiasis and Leishmaniosis and also flea allergy dermatitis. It is important to use insecticides and repellents.Plants such as tulips, hyacinths, and daffodils can cause vomiting, diarrhea, arrhythmia, respiratory difficulties and inflammation of the skin and mucous membranes.

Dogs and cats can get stung by wasps or bees during the spring and summer when they enjoy nosing around flowers in the garden or chasing flying insects.

Centro Veterinario de Diagnóstico por Imagen de Levante

C/Los arcos 23 Cuidad Quesada Rojales Tel: 966 716 176 – 609 779 109

www.resonanciaveterinaria.es

Costablanca Norte:

Anicura Marina Baixa Hospital Veterinario

www.veterinariamarinabaixa.com