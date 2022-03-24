By Alex Glenn • 24 March 2022 • 8:24

Ukraine: Supermodel Caprice Joins forces with renowned Chef Steven Saunders to help Ukraine families.

The Odessa Project will be helping Ukrainian families. The project was founded by Chef Steven Saunders and his business partner Shaina Galvin at The Willow Tree in Bourn, Cambridge

The team has joined forces with Supermodel and Entrepreneur Caprice Bourret. They are aiming to help refugee families find jobs and homes.

According to The Odessa Project: “Steven has just returned from the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw where he has vowed to help refugee families by offering Ukrainian refugee’s jobs in hospitality, good salaries, and accommodation.

“The Odessa Project is also offering to help with schools, colleges, and universities as part of an initiative to support Ukraine and the war-torn families.”

Caprice recognised Steven’s excellent work and asked to join the project. Caprice commented: “It is no secret how opinionated, sad, disgusted, and worried I am about Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“I have given money, I have sent supplies and desperately wanted to do more. Steven has been a friend of mine for years and after reading about his initiative I called him right away and said what do you need? How can I help? How do you need me to be involved?”

Steven revealed: “I am overwhelmed with the support I have had from the hospitality industry. Having Caprice on board is a real feather in our cap! I have spent time with the refugees in bus and rail stations in Warsaw. They are a proud nation; they say that they don’t want charity. They want jobs and they need money.

“The scheme that Mr Gove launched offering rooms is an initiative but it’s not what the Ukrainian people want. They want jobs, we have jobs, they want homes, we have homes with the support of our sponsors (hotels and restaurants), we have councillors and carers and over 40 volunteers. What we don’t have is the government support. Caprice will help us take this to the next level!”

