JUST IN: Russia sends US embassy in Moscow list of diplomats declared ‘persona non grata’

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 March 2022 • 0:14

RUSSIA has reportedly given the US embassy in Moscow a list of diplomats who are declared ‘persona non grata’, according to reports on Wednesday, March 23 – hours after the US officially accused Russia of war crimes in Ukraine.

“On March 23, a senior diplomat of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow summoned to the Foreign Ministry, was handed a note with a list of expelled American diplomats declared ‘persona non grata’,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The American side has been firmly stated that any hostile actions of the United States against Russia will receive a decisive and adequate response,” the statement added.

The statement does not allude to the number of US diplomats unwelcome in Moscow, but this is the second time in as many days that the senior diplomat in question, US Ambassador John Sullivan, has been summoned.

On March 21, Sullivan was summoned over comments made by his president Joe Biden in which he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry at the time said that Biden’s comments were “unacceptable […] unworthy of such a high-ranking statesman and put US-Russia relations on the brink of collapse.”

The news appears to be a tit-for-tat move from the Russian government after 12 of Moscow’s New York-based representatives to the United Nations, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

On February 28, the US announced its decision to expel the diplomats over national security concerns, describing them as “intelligence operatives”, as reported by aljazeera.com.

