20 of the best restaurants in Alicante that you need to try

The province of Alicante is one of the most popular destinations on the Costa Blanca for travellers looking for a warm climate, stunning beaches, beautiful streets lined with flowers and plenty of things to do and see – but did you know Alicante boasts many incredible restaurants?

As well as its beautiful coastline, rolling hills, an abundance of great hotels and no shortage of things to do, Alicante is also well known for its gastronomy and variety of cuisines.

Whether you are new to the area, a returning visitor or a resident, the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the 20 best restaurants in Alicante where you are sure to find something for all tastes.

Best tapas

D’Tablas Alicante

Described as a ‘must-go to’ in Alicante, D’Tablas Alicante offers both sweet and savoury tapas in a cool and relaxed atmosphere. Here, you can try lots of different tapas dishes, with the waiters going round the tables for customers to try samples.

Immerse yourself in the true Spanish culture at this tapas restaurant based in the centre of Alicante and mix with locals and tourists alike.

Open: 9am until 1:30am

Address: Calle de Rafael Altamira 6, 03002 Alicante

Price: €

Best cheap restaurants

Tepuy Burger

If burgers are your thing and your looking for a cheap eat, Tepuy burger has a massive range of choice and fresh toppings and sauces including veggie, vegan and gluten free options. But it doesn’t stop at burgers.

This super comfortable restaurant also offers nachos, salads, small plates, fries and great coffee!

Open: 1:30pm until 11:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, 1:30pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm on weekdays

Address: Avenida del Periodista Rodolfo de Salazar 29, 03015 Alicante

Price: €

Best international cuisine restaurant

No-Mad Albir

Nomad Albir will take you on a gastronomic journey through various exciting culinary traditions, surprising your senses with tastes, flavours and aromas to delight your palate. All of their dishes are accompanied by a wide selection of wines, many from the region, made with grapes and processes as innovative as their dishes.

With specialities including pokebowls, incredible salads, meats, fish and international dishes, there is something available for all tastes as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Open: 10am until 12pm

Address: Albir Avenue, 20, 03580 El Albir

Price: €€€

Best beach restaurant

Xiringuito Postiguet

This unique bar and cafe promises that you will enjoy the good life at the beach! Xiringuito Postiguet is the one and only beach bar where you can enjoy fresh juices, cocktails, homemade sangrias, vermouth and casual dining.

Good music is always provided by local DJs in a cosy atmosphere and lovely surroundings – here you will discover a different place to experience the entertainment that Alicante has to offer.

Open: 9am until 12:30am

Address: Playa Postiguet s/n junto a la Estacion de la marina FGV, 03001 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best paella

Raco del Pla

You can’t visit Spain without eating some typical Spanish dishes – and it doesn’t get more Spanish than a good paella! The best paella in Alicante can be found in Raco del Pla, a quint and local restaurant where you can experience the real Spain and some traditional dishes.

They also serve tapas, paella and other Mediterranean fish & rice dishes with a variety of lovely Spanish wines.

Open: 10:30am until 4pm and 8:30pm until 11pm

Address: Calle Doctor Nieto 42, 03013 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best fine dining restaurant

Templo Restaurante

If you are looking for a fine dining experience with exquisite food and service that cannot be rivalled, Templo Restaurante is a firm favourite for residents and visitors to the area.

Serving up the best meats in the area as well as gluten-free options, the knowledgeable staff will provide you with information about the aged meat they serve and their choices of wine while you dine.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 7pm until 11pm

Address: Calle Periodista Pirula Arderius, 7, 03001

Price: €€€€

Best Italian restaurant

Ciao Miami

If you love Italian pasta and pizza, Ciao Miami comes highly recommended! Located on the promenade, you can sit inside or outside and watch the world go by as you dine or witness one of the most beautiful sunsets.

Using only the freshest ingredients, Ciao Miami have been a family business for 60 years and also offer vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 11am until 1am

Address: Paseo Explanada de Espana 7, 03001 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best steak restaurant

Los Troncos Restaurant

This Argentinian steakhouse is well-known for its 90-day maturated T-bone steak paired with a great rioja. Los Trancos comes highly recommended by visitors and residents of Alicante for its cosy ambience, attentive staff and matured meats that are cooked to perfection.

They also serve wonderful tapas, fish, vegan and veggie dishes – there’s something for everyone!

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 8:30pm until 11:45pm, 1:30pm until 4pm on Sundays

Address: Avenida Albufereta 98, 03016 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best Korean restaurant

Umami Wok

For delicious Asian food, Unami Wok serves tasty Asian-inspired woks where you can choose exactly what ingredients go into your dish, whether that be veggie, meat or fish.

Using the freshest ingredients, their appetizers are a must-try and you can enjoy your meal on their sunny terrace or takeaway to enjoy wherever you please!

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm

Address: Av. de Holanda, 12, 03540 Alicante

Price: €

Best Chinese restaurant

Ying Restaurant

With a menu that has a mix of Japanese, Thai and Chinese dishes, there is something for all tastes at Ying Restaurant.

There is also the option for a buffet where you can eat as many of the tasty dishes as you can fit in your stomach!

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11:30pm

Address: Plaza Alcalde Agatangelo Soler 4, 03015

Price: €-€€

Best European food

L’Atelier

Tucked away in the old town of Alicante, L’Atelier has various set menus of two, three and four courses to choose from at great prices.

With their ‘menu del dia’, there is a choice of options in each course and a small but well-chosen wine list.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1:30pm until 4pm and 8:30pm until 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Calle San Nicolas 12, 03002 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best restaurant for sweet treats

Yog&Crepes

If you’re craving something sweet, this French cafe serves delicious frozen yoghurt, crepes, croissants, pancakes and coffee.

When the heat of summer gets a bit too much, this is a welcome stopping point for a cooling ice cream with an abundant choice of fruit toppings and sauces.

Open: 1pm until 10pm, 1pm until 12am on Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Calle de San Ildefonso 10, 03001

Price: €

Best innovative cuisine

Demordisco Alicante

Called a “gastronomical paradise” by diners, Demordisco Alicante is a small and cosy restaurant that delights its customers with its innovative Italian dishes. The chef and staff here are well versed and passionate about the beautifully presented food they serve and which wines to pair with dishes.

Demordisco Alicante also offers wine tasting as well as gin and tonic experiences – why not learn while you lunch?

Open: 1:30pm until 5pm, 1:30pm until 5pm and 8pm until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Address: Av. Goleta, 21, 03002 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best restaurants Alicante Marina

Restaurante Darsena

Located on the beautiful marina in Alicante, Restaurante Darsena serves amazing Mediterranean, seafood and Spanish dishes with a stunning view. A popular restaurant for locals, you won’t find many tourists at the restaurant – which will make you feel like you are really in Spain!

Their extensive menu of fresh ingredients (their fish is sourced from the fishermen on the marina!) is a treat for the palette.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm, 1pm until 4pm on Sundays

Address: Lg Muelle Levante 6 Marina Deportiva, 03002 Alicante

Price: €€€€

Restaurante la Brujula

Overlooking the stunning marina, Restaurante la Brujula is a firm favourite for those wanting a great view and tasty food. Due to its nautical location, they serve up some of the best fish dishes in the area and a particularly good paella, as well as vegan, veggie and gluten free options.

Restaurante la Brujula has an extensive choice of fish from whitebait and swordfish to prawns and steamed mussels.

Open: 11am until 12am

Address: Lg Muelle Levante 6. Marina Deportiva Puerto de Alicante, 03002 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best restaurants in Alicante Old Town

La Crispeta

This restaurant, located in the charming old town of Alicante, specialises in traditional Spanish dishes, including octopus and spiced chorizo, and decadent homemade desserts. It’s no surprise that this restaurant can get very busy due to its great food and relaxing ambience, not to mention their mouth-watering wines and cocktails.

La Crispeta is a great place to go for brunch, lunch, dinner or late-night drinks!

Open: 12pm until 4:30pm and 7pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle de Jorge Juan 6, 03002 Alicante

Price: €

La Taberna del Gourmet

This rustic tavern is perfectly situated in the old town of Alicante. It has been awarded a Michelin Star and been described as a ‘tapas museum’ for its huge variety of tapas on display!

Everything in La Taberna del Gourmet is prepared using high-quality ingredients and they also have an extensive selection of wines to wash it down with.

Open: 1pm until 12am

Address: Calle San Fernando 10, 03002 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

Best restaurants in Alicante City

Restaurante Espacio Montoro

An absolutely stunning and unique restaurant in Alicante, Restaurante Espacio Montoro serves up healthy Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine with friendly and attentive service.

You will be taken on a culinary mystery tour which even includes a treasure hunt for one for your courses. As you move through the restaurant your taste buds continue to be tantalised dancing from dish to dish like a slow waltz to a quickstep culminating in a crescendo of taste and flavours, not unlike a traditional Spanish flamenco!

Open: 8pm until 12am on Thursdays, 1:30pm until 5:30pm and 8pm until 12am on Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Av. Albufereta, 13, 03016 Alicante

Price: €€€€

Tapas Alicante

You can’t go to Spain without trying some tapas! This tapas restaurant offers particularly tasty small plates with wonderful ambience to enjoy your food.

Well-known in the area for its croquettes and fish tapas, Tapas Alicante is a great place to stop for a quick bite to eat or spend the evening in a great atmosphere with family and friends.

Open: 12:30pm until 12am

Address: Calle Periodista Pirula Arderius 3, 03001 Alicante

Price: €€-€€€

A hidden gem you need to try

El Canto

This restaurant is tucked away in the side streets of Alicante but it still manages to attract a crowd due to its phenomenal tapas and authentic Spanish cuisine.

El Canto is a great place to visit for a quick bit, to try out lots of local Spanish tapas or to enjoy a full meal for the evening. You can use the outdoor seating, soak up some sun, and have a tasty nibble whilst you drink.

Open: 12pm until 4pm and 8pm until 12am, closed on Sundays

Address: Carrer Alemania, 26, 03003 Alacant, Alicante

Price: €€

Conclusion

Whether you are looking for a quick tapas, European food, traditional Spanish cuisine, fine dining or a cafe with a chilled vibe, Alicante has something for everyone’s taste.

