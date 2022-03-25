By Chris King • 25 March 2022 • 22:10

Arrested in Gandia after threatening to stab cashier with a screwdriver. image: policia nacional

52-year-old Gandia man arrested for robbery with violence during which he threatened to stab a cashier with a screwdriver



National Police officers in the Valencian Community municipality of Gandia arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of an alleged crime of robbery with intimidation.

The individual reportedly entered a commercial premises in the town and threatened to stab the cashier with a screwdriver if she did not hand over the contents of her till. He attempted to disguise his appearance by wearing a black scarf over his face. As a result of threatening the cashier, the thief escaped with a total of €1,046 from the till.

Subsequent police investigations led to the identity of the thief being uncovered. A surveillance operation was established to monitor his home, where, several days later, he was arrested.

A search of the suspect’s home revealed the exact same clothing that he was seen wearing in the security camera footage from the day of the robbery. The screwdriver he had used to threaten the cashier was also found. The detainee has numerous police records and is scheduled to appear in court, as reported by lasprovincias.es on Friday, March 25.

