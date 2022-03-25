By Chris King • 25 March 2022 • 0:49

Bookies claim huge East Enders star will return to take over Queen Vic. image: bbc

Huge East Enders legend is tipped by bookies to return and take over running the Queen Vic



Bookmakers William Hill have claimed that Adam Woodyatt’s character Ian Beale will make a return to East Enders as the landlord of the Queen Vic. Albert Square favourite Danny Dyer, who plays current landlord Mick Carter, is leaving the BBC soap later this year.

According to the bookmaker, 53-year-old Adam Woodyatt’s odds have been slashed to 6-1 to become the next Queen Vic landlord. The actor appeared in the very first episode of the iconic soap, and stayed on the show for an incredible 36 years before leaving in January 2021.

While taking part in ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity‘ last year, Adam dropped several hints about his desire to return to Walford. He has since been on touring with stage play ‘Looking Good Dead’, which incidentally comes to an end this April. Does that leave him available for an East Enders comeback?

During chatter inside the ‘I’m A celebrity’ castle, when quizzed about why he left Albert Square, Adam told ex-Saturdays member, Frankie Bridge, “I just had another opportunity, there was this play that came up and I just fancied doing something different”.

“The way the storyline went, they needed me to take a break and the break’s just got longer”, he added. He also joked with Kadeena Cox, the paralympic champion, when she asked if he fancied trying films, “I’m available as of April”.

Other odds William Hill are offering on the next licensee of the famous East Enders pub are Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), both priced at 9-4.

