Common mistakes to avoid when taking medication

By Tamsin Brown • 25 March 2022 • 15:41

Rhoda Baer (Photographer), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Even though many people take medication regularly, there can be confusion regarding how and when to take it. Read on to find out how to avoid making common mistakes.

Taking medication regularly is not uncommon, for all sorts of reasons, whether for keeping chronic conditions under control or for dealing with temporary conditions. Although the vast majority believe that taking medication is simply taking a pill at the right time, the truth is that people make many mistakes. Here are some of the most common.

Can tablets be taken on an empty stomach?

It completely depends. Some medicines should be taken with meals and others should be taken on an empty stomach. All this information can be found on the prescription.

Can tablets be chewed?

Generally, no, unless they are chewable tablets. Doing so may alter the composition of the medication, which is designed to reach the stomach in one piece and be activated there via what is known as delayed-release.

Can tablets be split?

Ideally, the dosage should not be altered. It is very difficult to split a pill into two perfectly identical quantities. If you have difficulties swallowing tablets, it is best to ask your doctor or pharmacist if there is a liquid form of the same active compound.

Better to set an alarm

There are medicines that need to be taken within specific periods of time, so it is best to set an alarm on your mobile phone to remind you. It is also essential to take the medication for as long as the doctor tells you to, even if you feel better before completing the whole course.

