Costa Blanca Mountain Walkers welcome all to explore the area

By Tamsin Brown • 25 March 2022 • 14:48

Image: Costa Blanca Mountain Walkers

The Costa Blanca Mountain Walkers are a friendly and experienced group of hikers who regularly get together to explore the area on foot.

The Costa Blanca Mountain Walkers are an enthusiastic group of people who get together twice a week to enjoy walking in the mountains of the Costa Blanca region of Spain. They provide walks of various levels of difficulty in a friendly atmosphere and share their appreciation, interest and knowledge of the Costa Blanca mountains. Anyone is welcome to go along and there are no membership fees or rules, but they do ask everyone who walks with them to make a small voluntary contribution towards their website and other maintenance costs.

Just one of their many upcoming walks will take place on Saturday, April 9, when they will be going on a 12-km walk from Tormos to Isbert’s Dam via Pla de la Costera. The walk will last approximately five hours and has been classified as moderately strenuous and with less than half the route on rough ground. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead at all times.

More information about upcoming walks, as well as the group’s safety guidelines and recommendations, can be found at cbmwalkers.org. Those interested can also get in touch at [email protected].

