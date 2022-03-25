By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 March 2022 • 11:05

Dams overflow after nine days of rain Source: Bombers Valencia

Authorities in the Valencia region have been forced to drain eight dams after nine days of continuous rain that has caused major flooding, rock falls, landslides and the closure of ports. Forecasts as at Friday March 25 indicate that more rain is on the way for the remainder of month, possibly continuing into the first week of April.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) record rainfalls have followed a dry start to the rainy season. Accumulated rainfall for March in the city of Valencia currently stands at 176.4 litres per square meter, just short of the record in March 1884 of 183 l/m2. During the same period the city has only seen around three hours of sunshine, while some areas have yet to see the sun since March 13.

The high rainfall and the lack of sunshine has meant that many of the dams need to be drained to allow excess water to clear before they overflow. As more rain is expected allowance needs to be made for the additional inflows.

Rivers throughout the region are also overflowing despite many having been dry for a number of years. There have also been numerous landslides resulting in the closure of roads in in Moixent (la Costera), Anna (la Canal de Navarrés) and in Algimia d’Almonacid (l’Alt Palància).

The Generalitat Emergency Centre has said that the port of Valencia has been affected and remains partially closed, whilst the port of Sagunt had to be closed between 00:50 and 06:22, to allow remedial works to restore maritime traffic.

The Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) is monitoring the situation to ensure that the inflow of water into the dams does not exceed the outflow, with all but one dam having shown a reduction in the rate of inflow.

Dams in Sitjar (15 m3/s) and Arenós (8.5 m3/s) are being discharged as are the dams in l’Alcora, Regajo, Algar, Buseo and Terrateig, all of which maintain stable flows at the level of this past Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Benagéber the output flow is even lowering.

The gates at the dams in Escalona and Beniarrés, as well as Guadalest are expected to be opened either today or over the weekend to allow excess water to drain.

The weather forecasts suggest that more dams could overflow as rains continue for the foreseeable future.

