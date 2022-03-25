By Matthew Roscoe • 25 March 2022 • 11:28

Ethiopia: Tigray rebels agree to ‘cessation of hostilities’ following nearly 17-month war.

ETHIOPIA – While the war rages on in Ukraine, another may have come to an end temporarily after Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels agreed to a ‘cessation of hostilities’ following a nearly 17-month war in the northern part of the country, according to a statement released on Thursday, March 24.

The statement from the Government of Tigray stated that they have always wanted a “peaceful resolution of the current conflict” and were forced into war to “ensure our very survival because all peaceful avenues for the resolution of political problems were closed off.”

The Cessation of Hostilities statement read: “The people and government of Tigray have always had a clear stance on the peaceful resolution of the current conflict. We have from the get-go made it clear to friends and foes alike that all political problems should be resolved through peaceful means.

“This is not just because we believe in peace to be a matter of survival but also because we have made every effort to bring it about. In short, the people and government of Tigray have always expressed their willingness and readiness to resolve the situation facing us peacefully; over the past four years, we have repeatedly conveyed this message to all relevant stakeholders.”

Thousands of people have lost their lives since war began in the area in November 2020, with many more have been forced to flee their homes. As noted by France24, the conflict had expanded from Tigray to the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared a truce on Thursday, March 24, stating that he hoped the move would ease humanitarian access to Tigray and “pave the way for the resolution of the conflict” in northern Ethiopia.

“17 months ago, we were forced to enter into a war to be sure are very survival because all peaceful avenues for the resolution of political problems were closed off, and because a vicious military campaign has been initiated to exterminate the people of Tigray,” the statement continued.

“In general, peace, not war, has always been our choice. Even at the moment, war is not our choice. While our people should have received humanitarian assistance provided by the international community without any obstruction, virtually no aid has been allowed into Tigray on account of the blockade of Tigray. The restoration of telecommunication and banking services, among other things, recently steps for the Abiy government to undertake would have saved countless lives.”

“However, if the right circumstances arise for our people to receive the level of humanitarian assistance commensurate with needs on the ground, and within a reasonable timeframe, the Government of Tigray he’s committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities effective immediately.”

The rebels also urged “the Ethiopian authorities to go beyond empty promises and take concrete steps to facilitate unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray.”

Previously, World Health Organisation’s Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus had said: “The region has been under siege for almost 500 days, with dire shortages of fuel and food.

“We continue to call on Ethiopia and Eritrea to end the blockade,” he said on March 20.

NEW: Statement by the Government of Tigray on Cessation of Hostilities.

‘We call on the Ethiopian authorities to go beyond empty promises and take concrete steps to facilitate unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray’. #TigrayGenocide pic.twitter.com/psEc1jGlxA — Yohannes Abraha (@johniabraha) March 24, 2022

