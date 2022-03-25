Gobble gobble, the turkeys are in trouble

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 March 2022 • 15:21

Gobble gobble, turkeys in trouble Source: Pixabay

The Costa Blanca South town of Torrevieja has been forced to take action after continuous complaints by residents against the turkeys causing trouble in and around the area.

Residents in the Parque de la Naciones (Park of Nations) area, as well as those passing through the area having been complaining about the turkeys that roam the streets.

Not unlike the situation in North America where turkeys are a recognised wild-bird and are allowed to roam free, those in Torrevieja have been wandering into oncoming traffic, fouling pathways and generally making a noise.

Residents have complained of traffic jams caused by the turkeys wandering up and down and across the busy N-332 road. Turkeys are known to be oblivious to traffic and unlike many other birds, are unlikely to avoid cars and motorways.

They have also been reported causing disturbances at the Acequion Health Centre.

According to local sources a specialist company has now been hired by local authorities to rehome the birds, to move them out of harm’s way.

Local authority staff have been feeding the birds in an effort to tame them, in the process making it easier and quicker to catch and rehome them.

It is understood that similar efforts will be made to reduce the population of turtle doves and pigeons in the centre of the Vega Baja town.

This is a rather unusual story for Spain, Turkeys are not something you expect to see wandering the streets causing trouble.

