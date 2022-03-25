By Guest Writer • 25 March 2022 • 16:04

Scene from a previous Calentita Festival Credit: Gibraltar Government

JUBILITA Gibraltar celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and takes place in three locations starting at 6pm on June 2.

Jubilita is a one-off food festival and a uniquely Gibraltarian celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee which this year replaces the traditional Calentita Food Festival.

It will take place in three of Gibraltar’s City Squares – the Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park and acknowledges each era of Her Majesty’s reign – the Coronation and Silver Jubilee, the Golden Jubilee and of course the Platinum Jubilee.

Event goers will be invited to follow a foodie and historical trail through the City of Gibraltar as each square offers its own unique and delicious dishes that reflect the period being celebrated, bringing together Gibraltar’s unique cultural identity, as well as the Rock’s ties with the United Kingdom and the Royal Family.

Jointly produced and promoted by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia, Jubilita is anticipated to be a truly Gibraltarian celebration of the Platinum Jubilee and as June 2 is a public holiday in Gibraltar, a large number of people are expected to attend.

Traditionally, those attending the Calentita Festival are requested to bring their own cutlery in order to cut down on waste and there are no entry fees although stalls will charge for drinks and dishes.

