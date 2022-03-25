By Guest Writer • 25 March 2022 • 16:54

Mariano Águila needs help to recover Credit: Go fund me

LAST May San Pedro resident Mariano Águila had a motorbike accident which left him in a coma for 45 days.

Slowly but surely, he began to have some movement in his arms and to breathe without the use of a machine and thanks to the work of the doctors and nurses, first in Malaga for three months and then the Costa del Sol hospital he was able to speak, eat and have some movement.

Due to the severity of the accident, he currently has problems with motor and cognitive functions and needs to go to a residence where he can recover, with the help of psychologists, physiotherapists, speech therapists.

His family set up a go fund me page which so far has raised just over €34,000 with a target of €60,000.

There will be a day of fitness, dance and music at the Boulevard in San Pedro Alcantara on Saturday March 26 to raise more funds for his rehabilitation.

There will be a bar thanks to El Katre and El Gallery, with food prepared by local chef Jaime Trinidad so that food and drink will be available all day.

The event will be hosted by actress and TV presenter Patricia Togores and starts at 11am with a flamenco fit and zumba class presented by new gym Aerosport

At noon there will be entertainment from Juan de Lola and Juanjo Alcantara, followed by Ana Soto and the Sonacay group.

Next will be choir Son and Sal, Cherry Pillar and the duo of Maria Barea and Pepe Ortega!

After lunch the first act will be the Javier Pajares modern dance, followed by Hizoox, Pablo Tineo, J. Luke and many more

During the day, top DJ and producer Dani Costigan, will be on hand to play his music as well.

Entry is free but a collection will be made on behalf of Mariano Águila.

