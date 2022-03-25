By Guest Writer • 25 March 2022 • 12:31

One of many meetings of the drivers Credit: Platform Facebook

MANY road hauliers in Spain will continue strike as not included in talks with the Government and plan to continue mass action.

The Platform for the Defence of the Road Transport Sector which represents large numbers of independent lorry drivers or small haulier groups has not been included in any of the discussions.

They have made it clear that the Government is deliberately only dealing with the largest transport associations which benefit from direct deals with the Government.

The latest deal brokered by the Government sees a reduction in the price of ‘professional’ diesel of 20c per litre and with additional benefit, Spain’s Prime Minister said on March 25 that the overall cost would be in the region of €1 billion.

For the Platform it’s not just about price but also about the way that members of the National Committee for Road Transport (CNTC) appear to be able to take advantage of the independents by imposing low prices when contracting with them.

In addition, the independents want to have the right to retire at 60 and other benefits to which they believe that are entitled.

Clearly the disruption that has been caused, with empty shelves in many supermarkets and stores has persuaded Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez to announce on March 25 that although a deal has been done with the CNTC, as a “sensitive government” she is willing to meet this afternoon with the platform to explain an agreement that provides a solution to their problems and includes their demands.

Time will tell whether this meeting will resolve the situation.

