By Matthew Roscoe • 25 March 2022 • 9:34

North Korea preparing for 'long term confrontation' with the United States following intercontinental ballistic missile testing. Credit: North Korean Press Release

North Korea is reportedly preparing for a ‘long term confrontation’ with the United States following intercontinental ballistic missile testing.

NORTH Korea is reportedly preparing for a ‘long term confrontation’ with the United States following confirmation that they carried out intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing on Thursday, March 24.

According to state media on Friday, March 25, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un gave the orders for testing, which was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017, who oversaw the launch of what was described as a “new-type” of ICBM, the Hwasong-17, as reported by aljazeera.com.

The official news agency for North Korea, KCNA, reported that Kim ordered the test because of the “daily-escalating military tension in and around the Korean peninsula” and the “inevitability of the long-standing confrontation with the US imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war.”

“It is necessary to make clear that whoever tries to infringe upon the security of our state shall pay dearly,” Kim reportedly said while overseeing the launch, according to the Rodong Sinmun.

“Our state defence capability will make thorough preparations for long confrontation with U.S. imperialism on the basis of the tremendous military-technical force unflinching even to any military threat and blackmail.”

He added that the “Strategic Force of the DPRK is fully ready to thoroughly check and contain any dangerous military attempt of the U.S. imperialists,” and that “the new strategic weapon of the DPRK will clearly show the might of our strategic force to the whole world once again,” as reported by nknews.org.

In retaliation to North Korea’s missile testing, South Korea launched ‘ground, sea, air missiles’ on March 24.

According to the South Korean military: “In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air at 4.25 pm in the Sea of Japan,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement at the time.

