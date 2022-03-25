By Chris King • 25 March 2022 • 0:12
Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral Covid-19 treatment arrives in Spain next week.
Source: Pfizer
Next Monday, March 28, Pizer’s Paxlovid antiviral Covid-19 tablets will arrive in Spain. The Government has bought 344,000 batches of this new drug to battle against coronavirus.
Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health announced the signing of the agreement today, Thursday 24, with Sergio Rodriguez, the director of Pfizer Spain. The contract formalised the purchase of the 344,000 Paxlovid treatments.
This new drug will be administered on an outpatient basis, and is designed to prevent the progression of Covid to a serious condition. It had been shown in tests that it helped to prevent the hospitalisation and death of patients who had mild but risk factors. “It will allow us to have one more tool in the fight against Covid”, said Darias during the signing.
Pedro Sanchez, the President of Spain, had announced this deal back in January of this year, a few days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised this treatment. However, it has taken almost three months to become effective. Next Monday 11,900 treatments will arrive in Spain, and Health indicates that 50,000 will be available by the end of March.
Paxlovid is the first oral treatment against Covid-19. According to Pfizer studies, it is 89 per cent effective in reducing the possibility of having to be admitted to a hospital or dying from coronavirus. To be effective, it must be administered as soon as possible after the diagnosis of Covid and within five days after the onset of symptoms.
For this reason, the Ministry points out that this process has to be “organised and very agile” and so it has been agreed that the prescription of these pills will be made by the doctors who make the diagnosis to the person susceptible to developing a serious case of Covid, either in Primary or Specialised Care, as reported by 20minutos.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.