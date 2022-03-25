Putin compares himself to JK Rowling in rambling rant

By Fergal • 25 March 2022 • 16:29

Credit: Creative Commons

Vladimir Putin has compared himself to JK Rowling as he accused the West of “trying to cancel” Russia.

In a televised address to cultural figures, the Russian leader said the western world was intent on “the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia”.

In the bizarre rant, Putin likened his claim to the plight of the Harry Potter author who refused to “satisfy the demands of gender rights”.

“They canceled JK Rowling, the children’s author,” he said in the clip shown by SkyNews.

“Her books are published all over the world, all because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights.

“They are trying to cancel our country – I’m talking [about] the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia,” Putin said in his address.

In the minute-long clip, broadcast today, Friday, March 25, by numerous media channels, Putin also claimed there was a concerted campaign by the west against Russian composers.

The 69-year-old, increasingly despotic leader, may have been referring to decisions by some countries to drop Russian works from events.

Earlier this month, the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra removed Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture – with its rousing volley of cannon-fire – from scheduled performances in reaction to the war in Ukraine.

“Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture – our people,” Mr Putin said.

“They are banning Russian writers and books,” he added.

Putin also compared what he called the “cancel culture” to the way in which Nazis burnt books in the 1930s.

“We remember the footage when they were burning books.

“It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country and we are insured against this thanks to our culture,” he said.

The Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, in a 2020 essay that sparked controversy, wrote that the “new trans activism” can threaten the safety of girls and women.

