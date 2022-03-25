By Guest Writer • 25 March 2022 • 11:36

Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street with Spring Statement Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street flickr

SINCE 2017 the UK budget has been announced to Parliament in October to allow for tax amendments to be implemented in time for the new tax year.

This is the responsibility of the Chancellor of the Exchequer and many will remember the old days of Ken Clarke supping a glass of whisky during his budget deliveries as this is the only time that alcohol may be consumed in the House of Commons.

Nowadays, there is also a Spring Statement (a bit like the January transfer window in football) where the Chancellor will review the economy and introduce any new legislation that may be pertinent at the time.

This is wat happened on March 23 when Rishi Sunak in fairly sombre terms set out new measures for fighting the constant rise of energy, food and fuel prices.

Importantly he reduced fuel duty by 5p per litre and raised the threshold at which workers start paying National Insurance from £9,600 to £12,570 but would not be moved on his plan to introduce a rise of 1.25p in the pound from April for those workers paying into the fund.

Explaining that the economy is still fragile and has been hit by the war in Ukraine he made it clear the funding has to be found for the NHS but confirmed his belief that it could be possible to reduce income tax by 2024 when the economy should be stronger.

VAT and business rates were reduced on some green technology and an extra £500 million was made available to councils for the Household Support Fund to assist vulnerable families suffering from increased prices.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said he was mistaken with his decision to increase National Insurance and didn’t appreciate how badly off low paid workers and pensioners are at the moment.

