By Chris King • 25 March 2022 • 21:11
Spain and Portugal given approval by EU to lower the cost of energy.
image: Twitter
After a marathon meeting of the leaders from the 27 states of the European Union today, Friday, March 25, Spain and Portugal were given the approval by the European Commission to lower the cost of energy.
After the meeting, Spain’s President Sanchez, and Antonio Costa, the Portuguese Prime Minister, appeared jointly before the press to claim victory. A ten-hour meeting concluded with the 27 reaching an agreement for joint gas purchases between European countries. This action gives greater negotiating power with third countries.
Madrid and Lisbon though were granted differentiated treatment by the president herself, Ursula von der Leyen, to go ahead and operate independently from the rest of the EU.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
