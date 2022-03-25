Spain and Portugal given approval by EU to lower the cost of energy

Pedro Sanchez arrived at the second session of the summit with a joint proposal with Portugal for the community club to recognise the uniqueness of the Iberian Peninsula as an independent energy island. Gas connections between these two countries and the rest of the Continent do not even reach 3 per cent.

Madrid and Lisbon argued that this peculiarity could allow the two countries to carry out interventionist measures on their own, without this affecting the rest of the European partners.

In this initiative, the two capitals proposed a system to compensate the combined cycle power plants that transform the thermal energy of natural gas into electricity. These facilities are currently being penalised by the huge increase in the prices of this hydrocarbon, and the repercussions of the war with Ukraine.

With this initiative, these plants would receive financial compensation that would allow them to go to wholesale gas auctions at a lower price than they are paying for hydrocarbons. The cost reduction resulting from this action ends up being transferred to the bills paid by families and companies.

Although this represents an advantage over operators from other countries, Madrid and Lisbon argued that the distortions in the single market would be minimal due to the difficulty of transferring gas within a community club.

There is an article in the European Treaties that allows the urgent activation of a clause for an express and temporary legislative procedure in exceptional circumstances.

Exploiting this, Spain and Portugal pursued an ad hoc solution, due to the Commission’s stubbornness in imposing a common cap for all European countries on the price of gas.

In the event that this price limit is carried out without compensation of any kind, there is a danger that operators will decide to supply gas to other European countries outside the block. National operators might even be tempted to export abroad, and this will end up causing severe cuts of supply.

Although Sanchez has been fighting for months for a global reform of the pricing system, the EU has so far resisted to impose far-reaching measures such as changing the marginalist mechanism, whereby the rates from all sources of energy are aligned with that of gas, although its production is cheaper, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.