By Guest Writer • 25 March 2022 • 16:27

Every show is an event Credit: Film Symphony Orchestra

AFTER lying dormant for two years, the popular Film Symphony Orchestra (FSO) returns to the Costa del Sol with a new nationwide tour aptly entitled the Phoenix Effect.

With 80 musicians and an array of costumes and lighting, their shows are invariably sold out very quickly and is just one chances to catch them in Torremolinos with this brand-new show.

This is not just a two and a half hour evening of music but a phantasmagorical event with lights, costumes and fun for all of the family.

On June 3, starting at 8.30pm, the full orchestra will be playing some of the greatest tunes from top movies of the past 50 years such as Gladiator, Matrix, West Side Story, The Da Vinci Code, The Lord of the Rings and much more plus there will be some real surprises at the Príncipe de Asturias Auditorium in Torremolinos with tickets costing from €36 to €52.

Visit https://filmsymphony.es/ to book your tickets online.

Over the years, the FSO has built up a solid following of fans who love the combination of perfect orchestrations, costumed figures, exuberant musicians all working together to present an exceptional show.

