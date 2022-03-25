By Fergal • 25 March 2022 • 9:34

UK law clamps down on mobile use by drivers Credit: Shutterstock

UK law clamps down on mobile use by drivers as the Transport Secretary declares zero tolerance for phone use behind the wheel.



As the law changes today, Friday, March 25, it is now illegal for motorists to use a handheld mobile phone under virtually any circumstance while driving in the UK.

Motorists are breaking the law if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any use, including to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games – as the government closes a loophole previously exploited by dangerous drivers to escape conviction.

Anyone caught using their handheld device while driving could face a fine of up to £1,000 as well as 6 points on their licence or a full driving ban.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I will do everything in my power to keep road-users safe, which is why I am taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who decide to risk lives by using their phone behind the wheel.

“I’m ensuring anyone who chooses to break this vital law can face punishment for doing so and we’ll continue our efforts to ensure our roads remain among the safest in the world,” he added.

An £800,000 awareness campaign is also being launched by the givernment to remind drivers not to use a handheld phone at the wheel and of the penalties if choosing to ignore this new law.

Millions of young people will see the adverts in the coming weeks, showing friends appearing in the back seat to intervene when the driver becomes tempted to use their phone behind the wheel.

The campaign will run across video on demand, online video, social media channels and radio in England and Wales until the end of April.

