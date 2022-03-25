By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 March 2022 • 9:28
UK retail sales fall as consumer confidence drops
Official data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday March 25th shows that online shopping levels sank to below pre-pandemic levels. High street sales also fell during the month with the bad weather to blame as the UK was battered by storm after storm.
Actual sales volumes were down by 0.3% from January according to the ONS in contrast to a poll by Reuters that had economists predicting a 0.6 percent monthly rise in retail sales.
Sales volumes were 3.7 percent above their pre-coronavirus levels of February 2020 but the share of online sales in value terms was its lowest since March 2020 at 27.8 percent.
When compared with a year earlier, overall sales volumes were up by 7 percent, short of the 7.8 percent growth expected in the Reuters poll.
A forecast by Retail Economics suggested that the UK economy would grow by 5.2 percent in 2022, with retail sales growing by 2 percent. They have placed a caveat on that number saying that there a squeeze on incomes will see a drop in spending power. The factors that are contributing to the drop in spending power include:
Although UK consumer confidence is not expected to rise in the short term with the war in Ukraine playing heavily on European economies, retail sales fall are expected to be up in March due in part to the warmer weather.
Share this story
South African born, Peter moved to Spain after a ten-year stint in the UK. He has many years experience in corporate and marketing communications in the public and private sector. In his spare time he manages the websites for a a cat rescue and a drug rehabilitation support group in South Africa . Peter enjoys the outdoors, sailing, wildlife and good company.
