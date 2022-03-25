Ukraine retakes towns and defensive positions near Kyiv

By Fergal • 25 March 2022 • 11:46

Credit: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence

Ukraine has retaken towns and defensive positions near Kyiv, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).



The MoD said today, Friday, March, 25, that Ukraine has reoccupied towns and defensive positions up to 20 miles east of Kyiv.

A Defence Intelligence update said the situation has been helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines.

The MoD´s twitter account also stated that Ukrainian Forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian Forces back along the north-western axis from Kyiv.

In the update the MoD also said that in the south of Ukraine Russian Forces are being hampered in their attempt to push towards Odesa with their progress being slowed by logistical issues and Ukrainian resistance.

The developments come as the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced a major new package of support for Ukraine on Thursday, March 24, at the NATO and G7 leaders’ meetings.

The measures announced by the British Government include 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million in financial backing for the Ukrainian military.

This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles, and comes on top of the £400 million the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis.

Boris Johnson called on the international community to stay the course on Ukraine and stand against tyranny.

The Prime Minister said: “Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily brave and tenacious in defending their homeland, in the face of an unprovoked onslaught.

“But we cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust.

“One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world.”

