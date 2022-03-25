By Matthew Roscoe • 25 March 2022 • 10:34

JUST IN: Russia's Nationalist Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has reportedly died. Credit: Twitter

ACCORDING to mixed reports from Russian media outlets on Friday, March 25, Russia’s Nationalist Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has reportedly died at the age of 75. However, several sources are claiming he is alive.

Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky apparently passed away due to Covid-19, according to Russian media reports.

Russian senator Alexander Pronyushkin confirmed this information to the Russian media, according to Trend. He is believed to have died in a Moscow clinic, where he was being treated for the virus, the senator said on his Telegram channel.

However, since the news began circulating on social media, several prominent Russian officials have denied the claims.

Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin denied the information stating that the LDPR leader ‘was in serious condition’, while Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Degtyarev has also confirmed that he is alive, as reported by ria.ru.

The Russian media outlet was the first to report his death.

Senator Pronyushkin, who previously announced the death of Zhirinovsky, apologised for the publication, according to Russian media outlet Gazeta.

State Duma speaker Volodin said: “I want to reassure everyone who is worried about the health of Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky. He is alive.



“His condition is really difficult. Today he had a CT scan. We are worried about him, the doctors are fighting for him. He is a big guy himself.

“Let’s wish him a speedy recovery.”

Zhirinovsky, who had reportedly been in hospital with Covid since February, has been described as fiercely nationalist and as “a showman of Russian politics, blending populist and nationalist rhetoric, anti-Western invective and a brash, confrontational style.”

While in hospital, Zhirinovsky hit the headlines for predicting in a speech on December 27, 2021, the exact date when the Russian military invaded eastern Ukraine en masse: “At 4 am on February 22, you will feel [our new policy]. I would like 2022 to be a peaceful year. But I love the truth, for 70 years I have been telling the truth. It will not be peaceful. It will be a year when Russia becomes great again,” as reported by the Telegraph.

⚡⚡⚡ Умер Владимир Жириновский. Политику было 75 лет pic.twitter.com/YF5RzOXoZ4 — РИА Новости (@rianru) March 25, 2022

