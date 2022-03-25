Watch: Boris Johnson cold-shouldered at NATO

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 March 2022 • 13:47

Boris Johnson cold-shouldered at NATO meeting

A video taken on Thursday March 24th as leaders gathered for the traditional family photo at the NATO meeting shows Boris Johnson cold-shouldered by EU and other leaders.

The UK prime minister is seen standing alone, awkwardly looking around, and not knowing where to put his hands whilst other leaders greeted each cheerfully and warmly.

Leader after leader is seen walking past a Johnson ambling around to greet other leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron who could be seen shaking hands, smiling and joking with other leaders only a few feet away.

Nobody wants to talk to Johnson at NATO summit pic.twitter.com/PdPHApEbqq — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) March 24, 2022

The emergency meeting was opened by NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg who said that the alliance is determined to continue to ratchet up the costs on Russia for its aggression.

Ukraine President Zelensky was due to appear via video link and was said to have asked for the alliance provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs.

Zelensky has claimed that Russia “wants to go further against eastern members of Nato, the Baltic states and Poland for sure.”

“But” he added “NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people.”

Separately Russian President has said that Boris Johnson and the UK is the leading country in implementing sanctions against his country, but his cold-shoulder at the NATO meeting would suggest otherwise.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.