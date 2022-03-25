Weather warnings issued for southern Spain and Balearics

By Fergal • 25 March 2022 • 10:45

Credit: AEMET

Weather warnings have been issued for southern Spain and Balearics for today, Friday, March 25.

The warnings have been issued for five autonomous communities in the south, southeast and Balearic Islands as well as for the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, in Morocco, reported the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Intense rains are forecast for the Andalucian provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, as well as for Ceuta with up to 80 litres expected to fall per square metre in 12 hours.

Heavy rains are forecast for Almeria, Murcia, Albacete, in Castilla La Mancha, Valencia, the south-eastern coast of Mallorca and the island of Menorca. Rainfalls of up to 60 litres are expected to fall per square metre in 12 hours in these areas.

The weather warnings include strong winds forecast for the provinces of Malaga, Granada and Almeria with gusts of up to 70 kilometre per hour in these coastal areas.

Strong winds are also forecast for the other areas issued with a warning, including Huelva province.

For the weekend of Friday, March 25-Sunday, Marcjh, 27, AEMET forecasts that the relatively unstable situation will continue across Peninsular Spain and the Balearic Islands, with cloudy skies and scattered rainfall.

The extreme north of the country is expected to see less rain.

