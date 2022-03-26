7th Russian general killed in Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 March 2022 • 22:03
Another Russian general killed in Ukraine
Source: Wikicommons
Lt Gen Yakov Rezantsev, commander of Russia’s 49th combined army, is believed to be the highest ranking officer killed so far. According to Ukrainian media Rezantsev died in a strike on the Chornobaivka airbase near Kherson, which is being used by Russia as a command post.
Ukraine’s military have attacked the facility several times, with Rezantsev the second general to be killed at the base. The last Lt General to be killed, Andrei Mordvichev, apparently died at the same base.
Kherson is the first city to have been occupied by Russian forces and although there is no formal resistance it is understood that daily demonstrations against the occupation take place.
Ordinarily such high ranking officials stay well clear of the frontline, however it is thought that he was in the base to deal with the low morale amongst Russian troops. Conversations intercepted by Ukrainian military, the Russians are thought to be relying on open communication systems, suggest that soldiers were told the war would be over within hours.
Ukrainian resistance has been much stronger and better organised than expected by Russian leaders, which along with poor equipment and a high death toll are thought to be contributing to the low morale.
Sources within the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inner circle told the Wall Street Journal that Ukraine has a military intelligence team dedicated to targeting Russia’s officer class.
Russia has said that it had lost 1,351 soldiers since the start of the invasion, however that number is disputed with sources in Ukraine and NATO putting that figure as much as ten times higher.
Generals that have been killed
Today March 26th Russia said that they had achieved their initial goal and would now concentrate on liberating the Donbas region, this as another Russian general is killed in Ukraine.
