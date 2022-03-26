By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 18:42

AEMET issues yellow and orange alerts for Andalucia. image: twitter

Yellow and orange alerts issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency for provinces in Andalucia

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency plans to issue a yellow weather alert for this Sunday, March 27. This warning is for strong coastal waves, and will affect several provinces of Andalucia. It comes into force from 10pm in Malaga, and on Granada’s Costa Tropical.

The warning comes earlier, at 8pm in the Poniente area of Almeria. Meanwhile, Cadiz province will be placed on orange alert from 10pm, also for strong waves in its Atlantic coastal areas.

As specified on the AEMET website, the first alert is activated at dawn in the Strait of Gibraltar. This will be at a yellow level due to strong waves until 12 midday when it will increase to an orange level until the end of the day.

In addition, the province of Cadiz has warnings in place for strong gusts of wind in the Strait from 10am. These will affect the areas along the Atlantic coast and the countryside from 6pm until the end of the day, as reported by malagahoy.es.

