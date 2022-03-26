Anonymous leaks 28GB worth of Russia´s Central Bank data in hack

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 11:31

Credit: Anonymous

Anonymous has released 28GB worth of Russia´s Central Bank data in hack as the collective had threatened.

An Anonymous affiliate group with the Twitter handle @Thblckrbbtworld leaked 28GB worth of Central Bank of Russia data today, Saturday, March 26, in support of Ukraine.

Hackread.com, which has seen the leaked data, said limited analysis shows that the exposed records included years’ worth of financial records with some documents going as far back as 1999.

Names and addresses of high-profile clients, are believed to form part of the leaked records.

On March 23rd, 2022, Anonymous – the international hacking collective – claimed to have hacked the Central Bank of Russia and steal 35,000 files.

A Tweet from the clandestine group taunted the Russian leader at the time.

“No passage to injustice. No passage to kill innocents. No passage to Putin and oligarchs,” it read

To verify their initial claims the group had also tweeted copies of banking documents in Russian .

It is understood that the claimed security breach includes thousands of invoices, internal communication, documents, memos, bank statements, names of shareholders of various banks, and bank licenses.

Distributed Denial of Secrets (aka DDoSecrets), a non-profit whistleblower organisation has announced archiving the entire 28GB of leaked data on its official website today.

Victor Zhora, the deputy chair of Ukraine’s state special communications service said earlier this month: ‘We do not welcome any illegal activity in cyberspace. But the world order changed on the 24th of February’ – the date that Russia invaded his country.

On March 15, Anonymous brought down several Russian state websites, including that of Russia’s security and intelligence service (FSB).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.