Attorney General to study mask of uncertainty over calls for Ayuso probe

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 15:22

The President of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso. Image: Comunidad de Madrid

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested Spain´s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to investigate Community of Madrid President Isabel Ayuso over a contract that benefitted her brother.



The contract for the award of 250,000 masks for a total of 1,512,500 euros, from which the brother of the president of Madrid profited, involved European subsidies.

However, according to prosecutors, the Anticorruption office does not believe it should be investigating.

The Anticorruption office says it understands the investigation concerns an alleged crime of influence peddling and not for embezzlement, as the public money was actually used for the purchase of the masks.

Ayuso, who denies any wrongdoing, scathingly said of the legal ping-pong that: “Only the UN has yet to make a pronouncement”.

On Monday, March 28, the State Attorney General is scheduled to study the question of competence raised by the Chief Prosecutor of Anticorruption, Alejandro Luzón, in the board of prosecutors of the Chamber.

Ayuso has said that the mask contract she awarded to a company linked to her brother had been completely legal.

“I asked my brother and he confirmed that he had had a business relationship with the company and that it was all completely legal, and that everything had been declared to the tax authorities,” she said.

Relations between Ayuso and the PP’s former leader, Pablo Casado, had been fraught over recent months and broke down last month when it transpired that an official in the PP-run Madrid city hall contacted a firm of private detectives with a view to getting them to investigate Ayuso and her family.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.