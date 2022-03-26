By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 3:06

Coronavirus incidence rate gradually going up again in Andalucia. Image: Pixabay

Andalucia experiencing a gradual rise in the coronavirus incidence rate



For the second consecutive day, on Friday, March 25, the incidence rate of coronavirus in Andalucia has risen. It now stands at 310 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days. Infections have risen to 5,129 and there have been twelve more deaths.

According to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), Huelva is the province with the highest rate, with 424.1 cases, followed by Malaga, with 410.4. Sevilla is the lowest with 198.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of cases in Andalucia has risen to 1,396,275, while the total number of deaths from the virus is 13,268. A total of 1,345,203 people have recovered from the virus.

Most of those diagnosed have been in Malaga, with 1,364; followed by Seville, 961; Cadiz 879; Cordoba 465; Almeria, 392; Jaen, 373; Granada, 372; and Huelva, 323. Four deaths have been recorded in Sevilla and Malaga, two in Jaen, and one each in Granada and Huelva.

Hospitalisations by provinces are distributed in Almeria, with 24, and three in the ICU, Cadiz (85 and 4); Cordoba (63 and 10); Granada (50 and 5); Huelva (26 and 1); Jaen (60 and 4); Malaga (145 and 2), and Sevilla (115 and 21).

In Andalucia, 18,266,498 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been given. Of these, 4,187,465 people already have three doses, while there are 7,582,301 people with at least one dose, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

