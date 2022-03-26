By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 0:52

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, March 25. Image: Pixabay

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, March 25, released by the Ministry of Health, collected from the autonomous communities



The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, March 25, collected from the autonomous communities. Data show an extra 72,892 positive Covid-19 infections have been recorded since Tuesday 22.

This new total brings the number of Covid-19 infections to 11,451,676 since the start of the pandemic in Spain, according to the department directed by Carolina Darias.

Today’s average cumulative incidence rate of infections in Spain in the last 14 days is standing at 461.86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to the 436.54 reported on Tuesday, this marks an increase of 25 points.

Another 339 deaths from Covid-19 have been added, of which, 182 have been registered in the last week. This makes the global death toll from coronavirus in Spain rise to 102,392 people.