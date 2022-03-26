By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 0:52
Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, March 25.
Image: Pixabay
The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, March 25, collected from the autonomous communities. Data show an extra 72,892 positive Covid-19 infections have been recorded since Tuesday 22.
This new total brings the number of Covid-19 infections to 11,451,676 since the start of the pandemic in Spain, according to the department directed by Carolina Darias.
Today’s average cumulative incidence rate of infections in Spain in the last 14 days is standing at 461.86 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to the 436.54 reported on Tuesday, this marks an increase of 25 points.
Another 339 deaths from Covid-19 have been added, of which, 182 have been registered in the last week. This makes the global death toll from coronavirus in Spain rise to 102,392 people.
There are currently 4,497 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 510 in an ICU. In the last 24 hours there have been 530 admissions and 611 discharges. The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 3.62 per cent, and in ICUs at 5.59 per cent, as reported by elespanol.com.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
