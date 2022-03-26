By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 4:39

Mass evacuations ordered amid deadly ‘volcanic tsunami’ fears after massive volcano erupts

Mass evacuation orders have been given in the Philippines after the massive Taal Volcano erupted early this morning, Saturday, March 26. Experts now fear that a deadly ‘volcanic tsunami’ may follow.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the incident occurred at around 7.22am local time. They said that the volcano “generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst“.

Amid ongoing “magmatic unrest”, the threat level was raised from two to level three. This huge volcano is the second-most active in history. It is located in the middle of a crater lake, 31 miles south of the capital, Manila, in the province of Batangas.

Taal has already erupted 38 times previously, with some of the explosions being so strong that people in the surrounding areas have died.

“At 0722H PST, Taal Volcano Main Crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst which was followed by a nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes 1500 metres, accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals”, came this morning’s warning.

It continued, “DOST-PHIVOLCS is now raising the alert status of Taal from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3. This means that there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions”.

Adding, “PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-Boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents, and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur”.

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited”.

“All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog, and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify”, the warning concluded.

Speaking with Dobol B TV, the head of PHIVOLCS, Renato Solidum, said,”Currently, the explosions are not increasing but they will continue. “There are ash falls on the island that we can only see based on the cameras”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

stay safe everyone especially the people who lives near taal volcano! let's just pray! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uN8A8eszvb — aesé (@realbinnie) March 26, 2022

WATCH: Cloud of smoke from Taal Volcano getting bigger as of 8:30 am on Saturday, March 26. Phivolcs raises Alert Level 3 for the volcano, citing ‘ magmatic unrest.’ https://t.co/ri6BIbkhAo pic.twitter.com/HfMMMd9tos — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 26, 2022

___________________________________________________________

