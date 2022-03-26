Father Ted’s Fun Quiz promises a good time every Wednesday

By Tamsin Brown • 26 March 2022 • 11:24

Image: Father Ted's

The well-loved Father Ted’s in Teulada hosts a Fun Quiz every Wednesday where a good time is bound to be had by all.

Father Ted’s, an Irish bar in Teulada, serves quality wines, traditional pub food and possibly the best Guinness in the area. They hold a popular Fun Quiz every Wednesday, where they also offer a meal deal menu for 5€. A good time is guaranteed and those wanting to join are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made by calling 630 96 53 92, emailing [email protected] or visiting their Facebook page.

