Five tips to make your manicure last longer

By Tamsin Brown • 26 March 2022 • 16:30

とく@Twingoな日々 from Chiba, Japan., CC BY 2.1 JP , via Wikimedia Commons

Whether you prefer a French manicure, bold colours or classic red, your hands speak volumes. Here we give you five tips to help you make your manicure last longer. Take note!

Always use a base coat

If you do your nails at home, always use a base coat before applying colour. This will protect your nails, prevent yellowing and damage and smooth the surface of your nails.

Use a good product

When applying nail polish, quality matters. Always choose quality polishes. Apply them in thin layers, without using too much. Let the first coat dry well, then apply again.

Use a top coat

This step is essential for making your manicure last longer when you do it at home. There are gel-effect top coats, which not only keep your nail polish perfect for a week but also give it the shine of a professional manicure.

Use a drying oil

If you ever have to go to bed or leave the house just after doing your nails, use a drop of drying oil on each nail to speed up the drying process. However, if possible you should make sure you have plenty of time to allow all layers to dry properly.

Go for a permanent or semi-permanent manicure

If you want to forget about manicures for a while, you can visit a specialised beauty salon for a permanent or semi-permanent manicure, which can last several weeks intact – the perfect solution when you have a special event or trip.

