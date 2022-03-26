Kim Kardashian posts stunning new Vogue cover

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 13:03

Credit: Instagram

Kim Kardashian has shared sizzling photos from her latest photo shoot for the April issue of Vogue Hong Kong.

The star, 41, looks incredible in a plunging black blazer on the cover of the publication’s April issue.

With just a black undergarment beneath the well-fitting black blazer that hugs her curves, she wowed fans when she posted the images on her Instagram account on Thursday, March 24.

The blazer features long sleeves that embrace Kardashian’s arms. Her hands are covered in black leather gloves.

The mother-of-four wears her long dark hair in a fabulous wet look style.

No details about the cover story were shared by Kardashian, who chose to share styling and photography credits in the caption of her post instead.

One fan wrote: “Stunning art! Sending love”.

In the accompanying interview Kim talks about the lessons she learned growing up and how her outlook on life has changed over the years, The Sun writes.

“The biggest thing my own parents taught me is that family is everything – and it’s definitely a lesson I try to teach my own kid,” she said.

“That and to be kind – I want my kids to be kind and to treat everybody with respect.

“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger.

“You live your journey and hopefully learn from your experiences, so you don’t make the same mistakes over and over.”

The Hong Kong issue cover is Kardashian’s second Vogue cover in the past few months; she graced the cover of the March issue of Vogue US.

