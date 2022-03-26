By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 23:55

Lewis Hamilton among five F1 drivers claiming to feel 'bullied' in Saudi Arabia. image: creative commons

After a four-hour meeting, it was decided to run the Saudi Arabia GP but five F1 drivers reportedly felt ‘bullied’ by the decision

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly believed to be among five F1 drivers who feel they were ‘bullied’ into agreeing to allow the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to continue. A four-hour meeting had taken place late yesterday, Friday, March 25, attended by all the drivers, team principals, and the race organisers.

During the first practice session on Friday, Houthi rebels had launched a missile attack on the Aramco petrol refinery just 15km from the Jeddah Corniche circuit. Concerns were immediately raised about the safety of all involved in Sunday’s race, with the FIA being given assurances by local authorities that they were not in danger.

According to a report today, Saturday 26 by The i, at least five of the drivers voiced their concerns and disapproval of continuing with the race. It is believed that the five were Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, and Sergio Perez.

This group allegedly claimed it was ‘unsafe and irresponsible’ to let the race go ahead. They also felt that they were bullied into accepting the decision after being put under pressure by FIA bosses who pointed out the possible repercussions were they not to compete.

It has also been reported by BBCSport that part of the conversation included an unsettling discussion on how easy it would be for the teams to leave the country should they decide to abandon Sunday’s race.

Saudi intelligence sources assured the assembled drivers and teams that despite more warnings from the Houthi rebels, the Corniche race circuit was under no risk of attack. As it turns out, there have been no further attacks at the time of writing, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

Joint statement on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/xsyYpvVmhB — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

