Massive pint price hike by major British pub chain

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 9:55

A massive pint price hike by a major British pub chain could add up to 45p to the cost of a beer.



The price increase by Marston’s Brewery is likely to see the cost of a pint break the £4 barrier in many areas for the first time, The Sun exclusively reports.

The Burton-on-Trent firm, which owns six breweries and operates more than 1,500 pubs, is introducing rises of between 20p and 45p.

That means many drinkers in the Midlands and the North of England will be shelling out more than £4 a pint for the first.

Boozers in Leeds at present are paying £3.83, with Coventry at £3.86, Sheffield £3.87 and Northampton £3.91, The Sun says.

Currently the UK average for a pint is £3.96, with London punters paying a whopping average of £6 a pint.

The price of a pint in Edinburgh is £5.10, Bristol £4.52, Liverpool £4.48 and Birmingham £4.46 — all of which broke the £4 barrier in recent years.

A spokesman for Marston’s told The Sun: “The price increase is a direct impact of the soaring energy prices and operating costs as being experienced by all businesses and households across the country.”

Irate Durham-based punter Tony Gardner asked the 1834-established brewery about the price hikes on Twitter.

“We are seeing price increases of 50p a pint in pubs such as the Crows Nest, Seaham, with no wanting or explanation. Is this a site wide policy now? I think customers deserve a warning and explanation of the rises rather than finding out at the bar. #marstons”.

