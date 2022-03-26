Messi says he will reconsider his future in football later this year

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 15:53
Messi to reconsider his future later this year
Image: twitter
Messi, 35, made the comment after he scored in Argentina’s 3-0 home victory over Venezuela in the World Cup qualifier on Friday, march 25.
He said his doubts had nothing to do with past frustration playing for Argentina.
“I’ve been happy here for a long time. We won the Copa with this wonderful group. Everything flows naturally. It’s easier on and off the pitch. Winning helps make everything nicer and easier,” said.
But he was hesitant when asked by reporters whether he believed he would continuing with his national team after Qatar
“I don’t know, the truth is I don’t know.
“I think about that is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September.
“Let’s hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change.”
Messi, who was recently subjected to boos by his so-called Paris Saint-Germain fans, celebrated after scoring the third goal of the match on Friday at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.
Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have already secured the region’s four direct spots in Qatar later this year.
Peru, Colombia and Chile will play in the last round on Tuesday for fifth place, which qualifies for an international playoff with an Asian team.
Share this story
