Messi says he will reconsider his future in football later this year

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 15:53

Messi to reconsider his future later this year Image: twitter

Football legend Lionel Messi says it is likely “many things will change” after this winter’s World Cup in Qatar which may be his last appearance for Argentina.


Messi, 35, made the comment after he scored in Argentina’s 3-0 home victory over Venezuela in the World Cup qualifier on Friday, march 25.

Written by

Fergal

Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web writer for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

