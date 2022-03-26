Mezzo-soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera to give Alma Mía concert in Denia

By Tamsin Brown • 26 March 2022 • 15:34

Image: Nancy Fabiola Herrera Facebook

Nancy Fabiola Herrera will be coming to Denia in April to give her spectacular Alma Mía concert.

Music lovers will not want to miss out on the concert Alma Mía by the mezzo-soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera on April 16 at the Teatre Auditori in Denia, where she will be presenting her new repertoire, a selection of popular songs including Alma mía by the Mexican composer María Grever, as well as music by composers such as the Brazilian Pixinguinha and the Cuban Ernesto Lecuona. Nor has Herrera forgotten the typical Spanish zarzuela, and she also takes a daring approach to opera with some innovative arrangements, including a medley of pieces by some of the genre’s greatest names, including Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi.

Nancy Fabiola Herrera will be accompanied by a selection of top soloists from Valencia: Enrique Palomares (violin), Mariano García (violoncello), Paco Catalá (double bass), Tóbal Rentero (mandolin, guitarrón, bandurria and minor percussion), Vicente Alós (clarinet), Pau Chafer (piano and musical arrangements) and Roberto Turlo (oboe and musical direction).

Tickets cost 15€ and can be purchased online at http://www.notikumi.com/ or at the box office one hour before the concert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.