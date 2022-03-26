Missing British man found dead at bottom of Algarve well

By Fergal • 26 March 2022 • 10:36

Image: Harry Bradley

A missing British man has been found dead in a well on the Algarve.

The body of Harry Bradley, 22, was discovered on the morning of Friday, March 25, the Portugal Resident reported.

Searches began shortly after Harry disappeared from the village of Paderne near the holiday resort of Albufeira, Faro, on March 17.

Harry, who was discovered beside his lifeless dog, in a well in São Bartolomeu de Messines, Silves,

was last seen on Wednesday March 16.

His parents, Angela and Mark, had approached newspapers in the area asking for help to spread the word about his disappearance.

It was reported that the young Briton had gone missing while he was in a depressed state.

The discovery of the bodies followed the sighting of Harry’s Berlingo van yesterday, parkedon nearby waste ground.

Firefighters, police and sniffer dogs mounted a search on Friday morning. They had been focusing the search, which involved sniffer dogs, on the area after detecting a signal from his mobile phone, The Mirror reported.

A police source told the Portugal Reporter there is “no evidence of crime” in Harry’s death.

The 22-year-old is believed to have been living in Paderne where he was last seen after going out for a walk with his pet dog Nim.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.