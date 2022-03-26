Wrapped air fresheners and packets of nuts were among supermarket items recently discovered on Dorset beaches by surprised residents. The mystery was soon solved when supermarket giant Lidl admitted they were part of a cargo bound for Spain. Apparently, the containers fell overboard from a ship during heavy storms.

With its policy of caring for the environment, Lidl has voiced its ‘deep concern’ for the spillage, and has committed to helping with the clear-up on the beaches of Dorset.