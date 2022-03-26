By Chris King • 26 March 2022 • 3:53
Mystery of supermarket products washed up along Dorset beaches.
image: [email protected]@LitterFreeDrst
Wrapped air fresheners and packets of nuts were among supermarket items recently discovered on Dorset beaches by surprised residents. The mystery was soon solved when supermarket giant Lidl admitted they were part of a cargo bound for Spain. Apparently, the containers fell overboard from a ship during heavy storms.
With its policy of caring for the environment, Lidl has voiced its ‘deep concern’ for the spillage, and has committed to helping with the clear-up on the beaches of Dorset.
The items were first reported as washing ashore at Ringstead Bay on March 13, according to project support officer, Carla Roberts-Owen, at Litter Free Dorset. This was quickly followed by numerous sightings all along the Jurassic Coast she added.
Ms Roberts-Owen said: “We’re still anticipating more to turn up. It was quite bizarre having all these items wash ashore”.
Speaking with the BBC, Ms Roberts-Owen commented, “So it was slightly strange to find air fresheners and full packets of nuts. At first, it’s a little bit intriguing, but once you’ve uncovered how it’s ended up on the shore we then want to try and deal with the clear up”.
All event organisers taking place in the forthcoming Great Dorset Beach Clean that is scheduled for April 2-10, would be notified of the spillage, she added. If you would like to sign up to take part, go to their Facebook page.
“Following an internal investigation, we can confirm that a container of items intended for Lidl stores in Spain fell off a cargo ship during unusually heavy seas. Whilst the ship is not owned or operated by Lidl, we were deeply concerned to learn of the incident, and take our own commitments to tackle plastic waste extremely seriously”, Lidl said in a statement.
Adding, “We also understand the burden that this will have placed on the communities that have been directly impacted by the spill and want to help with the clean-up operations. We are in the process of liaising with independent organisations to help determine the level of support required and endeavour to update local groups in due course”.
___________________________________________________________
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, and decided in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol.
Late last year he made the move to Portugal, and is now the Euro Weekly News reporter based on the Algarve.
His interests are music, especially from the 60s and 70s, and films.
He has a huge passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
